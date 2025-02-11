Nawaz expresses confidence nation will take off

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif held a meeting on Monday with members of the Punjab Assembly from the Lahore Division.

The discussion focused on public welfare projects and future political strategies as members apprised the party leadership of the problems being faced by the people and the current political situation in their respective constituencies.

During the meeting, participants commended CM Maryam Nawaz for her efforts in launching development and welfare initiatives in Punjab. Key projects discussed included the Suthra Punjab initiative, Kisan Card, Green Tractor Scheme, modern agricultural machinery, the Honhaar Scholarship Programme, road construction and rehabilitation, the Dhee Rani Programme, and the upgradation of basic and rural health centers alongside an overall revamp of the provincial health system.

Addressing the assembly members, PML-N President Nawaz Sharif expressed confidence in Pakistan’s resurgence, stating that the nation would once again “take off.” He acknowledged the relentless efforts of Shehbaz Sharif in steering the country towards prosperity. Elder Sharif observed that, after a long time, a sense of happiness and satisfaction was visible among the people of Lahore and Punjab.

Expressing gratitude to Allah Almighty for the opportunity to serve the people, he reaffirmed the party’s commitment to its ongoing mission of public service. He emphasized that under PML-N’s leadership, Pakistan has always made rapid progress. Reflecting on past achievements, he stated that had the development trajectory of the 1990s continued uninterrupted, the country would have been far more advanced today.

Sharif highlighted economic improvements, citing the reduction in inflation and the policy rate decline from 22 percent to 12 percent as indicators of positive economic momentum. He added that the country’s economic outlook was moving in the right direction.

Assembly Members praised the swift development and progress witnessed across Punjab within just one year. They lauded CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif as the pride of Punjab, recognizing both PM Shehbaz Sharif and CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif for setting new benchmarks in Pakistan’s development and public service.

They noted that PML-N governments have consistently driven progress and prosperity across all sectors. Furthermore, they commended CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif for her exemplary governance reforms, particularly the introduction of a transparent e-tendering system in Punjab. The commitment to equal and quality development, based on merit, was emphasized, along with the significant initiative of the Wagah Tourism Corridor, which is expected to boost tourism in the province.

Addressing the Assembly Members, CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif stated, “Whenever the names of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif come up, we have to set an example of public service.” She further remarked, “By the grace of Allah Almighty, Nawaz Sharif is synonymous with Pakistan’s development, and we are all his soldiers.”

The meeting was attended by senior party leaders, including Senator Pervez Rashid, Rana Sanaullah, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, and Rashid Nasrullah. Also present were Punjab Assembly Members Samiullah Khan, Ghazali Saleem Butt, Muhammad Riaz, Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Sohail Shaukat Butt, Malik Muhammad Waheed, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Malik Ghulam Habib Awan, Chaudhry Muhammad Nawaz, Malik Asad Ali Khokhar, Malik Shahbaz Ali Khokhar, Imran Javed, Rana Rashid Minhas, Muhammad Ans Mehmood, Irfan Shafi Khokhar, Bilal Yasin, Marghoob Ahmed, and Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar.