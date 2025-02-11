Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Nepra considers over 200pc hike in security deposits for electricity consumers

12:17 PM | February 11, 2025
The Pakistani government is planning to impose an additional financial strain on electricity consumers by significantly increasing security deposit rates by over 200%.

This move follows requests from eight power distribution companies—PESCO, MEPCO, GEPCO, LESCO, FESCO, HESCO, QESCO, and TESCO—submitted to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra).

The proposed hike will impact all consumer categories, including residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural users, as the companies argue that existing deposits are inadequate to mitigate defaults. Nepra is set to hold a hearing today to deliberate on the matter, and if approved, the revised security deposit rates will further burden consumers.

Last month, Nepra also announced a 20-paise per unit increase in electricity rates as part of the quarterly adjustment for the first quarter of the current fiscal year. This adjustment, applicable only for December 2024, will result in an additional Rs1.18 billion cost for consumers.

However, lifeline and prepaid consumers, as well as those benefiting from the winter package, will be exempted.

