Tuesday, February 11, 2025
OGRA cracks down on illegal gas decanting

Web Desk
6:51 PM | February 11, 2025
The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has taken serious notice of illegal gas decanting, gas theft, and the hazardous mixing of carbon dioxide (CO2) with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), along with other safety violations.

In response, OGRA has deployed inspection teams to identify areas to take strict action by the law. Instances of CO2 mixing with LPG have been traced in various locations in Sindh, including Khairpur Mirus, Ghotki, Pano Aqil, and Ranipur. Additionally, substandard LPG cylinder manufacturing was discovered at multiple sites in Gujranwala.

OGRA’s enforcement teams, in coordination with local authorities, raided four sites in Sindh, sealing illegal operations and lodging FIRs against those involved. The teams also investigated fire incidents at LPG plants in Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan, sealing three illegal manufacturing sites of substandard cylinders in Gujranwala.

During site inspections at Thehri Pass Khairpur, Shah Hussain Bypass Khairpur, Nand National Highway Ranipur, and Ghotki, authorities found illegal gas theft, decanting, and CO2 mixing, leading to immediate sealing of sites and FIRs against the culprits.

OGRA has vowed to exhaust all legal options to curb these illegal activities and has written to Chief Secretaries, the Commissioner of Sukkur, and the Custom Collectorate, urging stricter enforcement to prevent the illegal sale of LPG.

It is crucial to note that LPG is highly flammable, and CO2 mixing poses severe risks, including equipment malfunctions, safety hazards, and environmental damage due to its higher pressure compared to LPG.

