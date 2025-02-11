OIC to hold emergency meeting on Gaza crisis

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has decided to convene an emergency meeting of its foreign ministers to address the escalating crisis in Gaza.

According to a statement from the Foreign Secretary, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has held telephonic discussions with his counterparts from various countries regarding the situation. The extraordinary session of OIC foreign ministers is expected to take place later this month.

Discussions are ongoing to finalize the date and venue of the meeting, which will focus on assessing the humanitarian and political developments in Gaza. Meanwhile, the Arab League has already scheduled its session in Egypt.