Tuesday, February 11, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

One killed, one injured in Karachi firing

NEWS WIRE
February 11, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  One person was killed while a woman sustained injuries in a firing incident that occurred near the jurisdiction of Steel Town area of Karachi, tv channels quoting police reported on Monday. According to details,  unknown assailants opened fire and killed the policeman who was living in a house  located near Steel Town area of Karachi. The wife of the policeman was also injured in the same firing incident.  The police team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.   Police team have also started investigation.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1739166534.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025