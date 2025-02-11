One killed, one injured in Karachi firing

KARACHI - One person was killed while a woman sustained injuries in a firing incident that occurred near the jurisdiction of Steel Town area of Karachi, tv channels quoting police reported on Monday. According to details, unknown assailants opened fire and killed the policeman who was living in a house located near Steel Town area of Karachi. The wife of the policeman was also injured in the same firing incident. The police team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital. Police team have also started investigation.