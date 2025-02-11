Online cab services transform commuting in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - The introduction of online cab services has revolutionized commuting in Islamabad, offering residents a convenient and reliable alternative to the city’s inadequate public transportation system. For years, commuters struggled with overcrowded buses and taxis that frequently refused to use meters.

However, the advent of app-based ride-hailing services has provided a seamless and hassle-free solution, allowing passengers to book rides with a few taps on their smartphones. Saira Ahmed, a student, shared her experience, highlighting how online cab services had eased her daily commute. “I was getting so frustrated with taxi drivers who would refuse to take me to my destination, but now I can book a ride and get where I need to go without any hassle. It’s so convenient and stress-free,” she said.

Beyond convenience, these services have also enhanced road safety. With GPS tracking and real-time monitoring, passengers feel more secure during their journeys. Abdul Sammad, an online cab driver, noted that the growing popularity of ride-hailing services had also created better economic opportunities for drivers. “I used to drive a taxi and often went hours without a fare.

Now, with online cab services, I get multiple rides daily, which has significantly improved my financial situation,” he explained.

The flexibility of online cab services allows drivers to work on their own schedules while earning a stable income. “At first, I was skeptical, but this service has improved my livelihood.

I can now support my family better,” Sammad added. With their convenience, reliability, and enhanced safety features, online cab services are not only bringing relief to commuters but also transforming the local transport economy.