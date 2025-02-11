Pak-China Friendship Hospital treats over 150,000 patients in six months

GWADAR - The Pak-China Friendship Hospital, operated by the Gwadar Development Authority (GDA), treated more than 150,000 patients over the past six months.

The GDA Pak-China Friendship Hospital-a state-of-the-art CPEC project-is managed by Indus Hospital & Health Network (IHHN), providing quality treatment to the people of Gwadar and other adjoining areas.

During the six-month period, a total of 153,252 patients received medical care at the facility, which also provided free medicines and meals to admitted patients.

A breakdown of the data shows that the hospital’s emergency department handled 18,190 cases, Gwadar Pro reported on Monday. The family medicine and general outpatient department (OPD) was the most frequented, serving 60,465 patients.

The paediatric OPD recorded 32,875 visits, while the internal medicine OPD treated 6,014 patients.

The general surgery department provided services to 5,527 patients, including 304 who underwent surgical procedures. The orthopaedic surgery OPD saw 5,229 patients, with 230 surgeries performed.

The dental OPD treated 4,636 patients during the period.

Meanwhile, the urology and nephrology OPD attended to 2,822 patients, with 23 undergoing surgery.

The hospital’s maternity and child health department remains one of its busiest sections, recording 15,437 visits. At least 1,260 babies were delivered at the facility.

Additionally, 176 patients benefited from the hospital’s CT scan services over the past six months.

In late January, the GDA Pak-China Friendship Hospital launched its Blood Bank Services, expanding medical care in Gwadar. Equipped with a state-of-the-art Cryofuge machine, the facility provides specialized blood components for patients with trauma, childbirth complications, liver conditions, and blood disorders.