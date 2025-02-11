Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Pakistan & Bosnia, Herzegovina agree to strengthen relations

Web Desk
7:26 PM | February 11, 2025
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed Pakistan's desire to transform bilateral relations between Pakistan and Bosnia and Herzegovina into a strong and broad-based partnership, based on mutually beneficial trade and economic ties.

He was talking to Chairperson of the Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency Željka Cvijanovic, who called on him in Dubai today on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit.

The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of Pakistan's brotherly relations with Bosnia and Herzegovina and expressed satisfaction over the cooperation between the two countries.

Expressing best wishes for Bosnia and Herzegovina's membership for the European Union, Shehbaz Sharif said the immense potential of Bosnia and Herzegovina as a hub of regional connectivity and its future EU membership will provide opportunities for Pakistani goods to access the Balkan and Eastern European markets through Bosnia and Herzegovina.

In her remarks, Chairperson of the Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency thanked the Prime Minister for his good wishes on behalf of Pakistan. She expressed her desire to further promote relations between Bosnia and Pakistan in different fields, particularly trade and investment.

Both the leaders agreed to work together for cementing bilateral relations to further strengthen ties between Pakistan and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

