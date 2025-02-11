Pakistan drops to 135th in global corruption index

Pakistan has dropped two positions in the latest Corruption Perception Index (CPI) released by Transparency International, ranking 135th out of 180 countries, down from 133rd in 2023.

The CPI assesses perceived corruption levels in the public sector, assigning scores from 0 (high corruption) to 100 (corruption-free). Pakistan’s score declined from 29 in 2023 to 27 in 2024, contributing to its lower ranking.

Transparency International Pakistan (TIP) clarified that while the CPI is compiled annually by Transparency International Berlin, TIP does not influence data collection or scoring.

TIP Chairperson Justice (retd) Zia Perwez noted that most regional countries saw a decline in their scores, except Oman, China, Turkey, and Mongolia. He acknowledged Pakistan’s challenges but highlighted that the country has managed to remain relatively stable amid regional trends.

The Transparency International report also flagged persistently high global corruption levels, with the global average score remaining stagnant at 43, and over two-thirds of countries scoring below 50. The report warned that corruption is a major obstacle to effective climate action, worsening the global crisis.

"Corruption exacerbates the climate crisis, and it is critical that the international community confronts this connection," Transparency International stated, urging stronger anti-corruption measures worldwide.