Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Pakistan Fest held in New Delhi to celebrate cultural heritage, diverse cuisine

February 11, 2025
NEW DELHI  -  The Pakistan High Commission in India hosted a “Pakistan Fest” in New Delhi showcasing the country’s rich cultural heritage and diverse cuisine.  The event, which drew attendees from different walks of life, featured the display of cultural artifacts, traditional clothing, and Pakistani food. The visitors relished Pakistani delicacies and evinced keen interest in the various items on display. In his remarks, Pakistan’s Charge d’affaires Saad Ahmad Warraich said that the bursting colors of the festival and its delectable tastes and flavors were a testament to Pakistan’s proud cultural and culinary traditions. He said that such events were imperative to promote cultural understanding and foster an atmosphere of amity and friendsh

