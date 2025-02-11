Pakistan, KSA agree to convene OIC special meeting on Gaza

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Saudi Arabia yesterday agreed to urgently convene an Extraordinary Meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Foreign Ministers to discuss the deteriorating situation in Gaza.

This decision was reached during a telephonic conversation between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. During the conversation, Senator Ishaq Dar strongly condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent irresponsible and provocative remarks regarding Palestine.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and reiterated Pakistan’s unflinching support for the Palestinian cause. The Saudi Foreign Minister expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s consistent and principled stance in supporting the Kingdom’s leadership and the rights of the Palestinian people.

Both the sides agreed that the extraordinary OIC meeting would serve as a crucial platform to mobilize the international community in support of Palestinian rights and ensure urgent humanitarian relief for those suffering in Gaza, the Foreign Office said.

Dar also held a separate telephonic discussion with Malaysian Foreign Minister Dato Seri Utama Haji Mohamad bin Haji Hasan to discuss the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza. According to a statement from the Foreign Office, Dar emphasized Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to the Palestinian people and their just struggle for statehood. He conveyed Pakistan’s strong support for the proposed Extraordinary OIC meeting, calling for collective Muslim world action to address Israeli aggression and provide immediate humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Pakistan has consistently been a vocal advocate for Palestinian rights at international forums, including the United Nations (UN) and the OIC.

The country has long maintained that a just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue lies in the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

Over the years, Pakistan has condemned Israeli aggression against Palestinians and called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, an end to illegal Israeli settlements, and the provision of humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians.

The latest Israeli military escalation in Gaza has led to an unprecedented humanitarian disaster with thousands of Palestinians killed and tens of thousands injured.