Pakistan’s first ATP Tour GPTCA Level-C Coaching Seminar concludes

LAHORE - Pakistan’s first-ever ATP Tour GPTCA Level-C Coaching Seminar successfully concluded at the PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad, marking a significant milestone in the country’s tennis development. Organized in collaboration with the Pakistan Sports Board and ACE Tennis Academy, the seminar aimed at enhancing coaching standards and equipping participants with modern training methodologies aligned with international best practices. The coaching program was led by renowned ATP Tour coach Robert Davis and featured 35 players and coaches from across Pakistan. Participants praised the quality of training and lauded the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) for bringing this internationally recognized program to the country. Speaking at the closing ceremony, PTF President Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi highlighted the significance of the seminar in advancing the sport in Pakistan. “Providing world-class training opportunities to our coaches and players is a top priority. The ATP Tour GPTCA Level-C Coaching Seminar is a major step towards professionalizing tennis coaching in Pakistan. We are honored to have Mr. Robert Davis lead this initiative.” He also extended his gratitude to Mr. Yasir Pirzada, DG of Pakistan Sports Board, for his all-out support in making this historic event possible. PTF Secretary Col Zia-ud-Din Tufail (R) said: “Coaching expertise plays a crucial role in player development. This seminar will significantly contribute to nurturing Pakistan’s emerging tennis talent. We are thankful to the PSB for its role in making this event a success.”