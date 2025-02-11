Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to strengthen digital ties

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to enhance digital investment and technology collaborations, facilitating access for Pakistani startups and SMEs to the Saudi market.

This understanding was reached during a meeting between Pakistan’s Minister of State for IT, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, and Saudi Deputy Investment Minister, Ibrahim Almubarak, at LEAP 2025, according to an official statement.

Discussions emphasized fostering business-to-business (B2B) partnerships, particularly in AI, cloud computing, and fintech. Shaza Fatima reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to creating an investor-friendly digital ecosystem, while Saudi Arabia acknowledged Pakistan’s skilled workforce and technological progress, highlighting opportunities for cross-border venture capital investments.

Both sides also explored ways to streamline business registration and licensing for Pakistani firms in Saudi Arabia, enhance joint R&D initiatives, and digitize the degree attestation process for professionals seeking work in the Kingdom.

In a separate development, Saudi Arabia has revised its visit visa policy for 14 countries, including Pakistan, by suspending one-year multiple-entry visas for tourism, business, and family visits.

As of February 1, 2025, visitors from these nations can only obtain single-entry visas. This change aims to prevent unauthorized Hajj travel, as some individuals were misusing long-term visit visas to bypass official pilgrimage regulations.