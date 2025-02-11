Tuesday, February 11, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to strengthen digital ties

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to strengthen digital ties
Web Desk
10:54 AM | February 11, 2025
National

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to enhance digital investment and technology collaborations, facilitating access for Pakistani startups and SMEs to the Saudi market.

This understanding was reached during a meeting between Pakistan’s Minister of State for IT, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, and Saudi Deputy Investment Minister, Ibrahim Almubarak, at LEAP 2025, according to an official statement.

Discussions emphasized fostering business-to-business (B2B) partnerships, particularly in AI, cloud computing, and fintech. Shaza Fatima reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to creating an investor-friendly digital ecosystem, while Saudi Arabia acknowledged Pakistan’s skilled workforce and technological progress, highlighting opportunities for cross-border venture capital investments.

Both sides also explored ways to streamline business registration and licensing for Pakistani firms in Saudi Arabia, enhance joint R&D initiatives, and digitize the degree attestation process for professionals seeking work in the Kingdom.

Workers’ remittances surge 25.2pc in Jan

In a separate development, Saudi Arabia has revised its visit visa policy for 14 countries, including Pakistan, by suspending one-year multiple-entry visas for tourism, business, and family visits.

As of February 1, 2025, visitors from these nations can only obtain single-entry visas. This change aims to prevent unauthorized Hajj travel, as some individuals were misusing long-term visit visas to bypass official pilgrimage regulations.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1739166534.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025