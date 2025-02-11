Pakistan secure runner-up spot in 2nd Asian Shooting Ball C’ship

LAHORE - Pakistan showcased an impressive performance in the 2nd Asian Shooting Ball Championship held in Nepal, reaching the final but narrowly missing out on the title after a gripping contest against India. The final match proved to be a thrilling and closely contested battle, with India emerging victorious by scores of 20-19 and 20-17, securing the Asian Champion title. Pakistan’s squad featured captain Mehmood Ali, vice-captain Shazim Pathan, along with Nazir Ahmed, Muneer, Jahanzeb, Masroor, Ali Thebo, Kashif, Safeer Ilahi, Ismatullah, and Hafeez. The coaching and management staff included Abdul Karim Luni, Syed Shabbir Shah, and Hameedullah. Following the final, International Shooting Ball Federation Secretary General Ravinder Singh Tomar distributed trophies and medals among the winners, runners-up, and third-place finishers. Pakistan captain Mehmood Ali was honored with the player of the championship award for his outstanding performance throughout the tournament. On this occasion, Ravinder Singh Tomar also announced that the 2nd Shooting Ball World Cup will be held in India in November.