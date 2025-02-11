Pakistan, Sri Lanka agree to increase bilateral relations

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have agreed to increasing high-level exchanges, and exploring new opportunities for enhanced cooperation.

This understanding reached at a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, on the margins of the World Governments Summit in Dubai today. This was the first in-person interaction between the two leaders.

Recalling the historical linkages between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the two leaders agreed to build on the existing goodwill between the two countries.

Both sides discussed key aspects of the bilateral relations, especially in the areas of trade, defense and security, education, religious tourism and sports.

The Sri Lankan President appreciated the cordial and time tested relations between the two brotherly countries. He shared his fond memories of the 1996 cricket world cup final that was held in Lahore.