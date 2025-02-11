Tuesday, February 11, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan, Sri Lanka agree to increase bilateral relations

Pakistan, Sri Lanka agree to increase bilateral relations
Web Desk
9:36 PM | February 11, 2025
National

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have agreed to increasing high-level exchanges, and exploring new opportunities for enhanced cooperation.

This understanding reached at a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, on the margins of the World Governments Summit in Dubai today. This was the first in-person interaction between the two leaders.

Recalling the historical linkages between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the two leaders agreed to build on the existing goodwill between the two countries.

Both sides discussed key aspects of the bilateral relations, especially in the areas of trade, defense and security, education, religious tourism and sports.

The Sri Lankan President appreciated the cordial and time tested relations between the two brotherly countries. He shared his fond memories of the 1996 cricket world cup final that was held in Lahore.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1739262403.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025