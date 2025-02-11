Pakistan steadfast advocate for peace both regionally & globally: Gilani

ISLAMABAD - Acting President Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Monday said that Pakistan had always been a steadfast advocate for peace, both regionally and globally, and its contributions to UN peacekeeping missions and counter terrorism efforts were a testament to this commitment.

Addressing the under-training officers of Command and Staff College at Islamabad, he said peace couldn’t be achieved in isolation, noting it required collaboration, trust and shared responsibility.

“The presence of officers from friendly countries is a powerful reminder of the bonds that unite us in this common cause. Together, we can overcome the challenges that threaten global security,” the Acting President said.

Senator Gilani acknowledged the great sacrifices rendered as well as valiant display of unparalleled professionalism and bravery by officers. He observed that world today is faced complex security challenges of hybrid warfare, cyber threats and the ever-evolving nature of conflict. He urged the officers to embrace innovation, adaptability and a forward-thinking mindset as they step into the future.

Pakistan’s armed forces are the guardians of our sovereignty and the protectors of our people, he said and added, “We are committed to modernising our defence capabilities, investing in technology, and ensuring our forces remain second to none.”

Addressing the international officers of the course, the Acting President said their participation was a testament to the power of collaboration. He said friendships and the bonds made would shape the future of international military cooperation and contribute to a safer, more peaceful world.

Gilani said leadership was not just about strategy or strength, it was about integrity, courage and an unwavering commitment to service. He said Command and Staff College Quetta was more than a training ground. “It is a place where leaders are shaped, where strategic minds are honed and where the future of military is written,” he underlined. It is not just an institution; it is a legacy of leadership, a cradle of strategic minds, and a symbol of global military unity, he added.

The Acting President also greeted the officers from friendly countries including United Kingdom, Nigeria, Bahrain, Kenya, Rwanda, China, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bosnia, Iraq, Gambia, Zimbabwe, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Oman, Turkiye, Jordan, Indonesia, Nepal, Yemen and Australia.

He, during the interactive session, also answered various questions from officers of the training course.