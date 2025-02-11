Pakistan, Turkiye agree to boost coop in diverse areas

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Turkiye on Monday agreed to further strengthen the bilateral cooperation in areas of the countering financing of terrorism, preventing the use of Internet for terrorist purposes and the prevention of radicalization. The understanding to this effect reached during the second round of Pakistan-Turkiye Counter Terrorism Consultations, held here. The Pakistani delegation was led by Director General for Counter Terrorism, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abdul Hameed, while the Turkish side was headed by Director General for Intelligence and Security, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkiye, Ambassador Kenan Yilmaz.

Both the sides reviewed the global and regional terrorism landscape and exchanged views on threats posed by terrorist entities in the region and beyond. They shared their best practices and reviewed the ongoing Pakistan-Turkiye cooperation in the field of counter-terrorism. It was highlighted that the international community needs to address the root causes of terrorism by resolving long protracted conflicts.

The two sides also vowed to continue the ongoing collaboration and mutual learning from each other’s experiences.

The next round of the consultations would take place in Ankara on mutually convenient dates.