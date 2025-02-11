Tuesday, February 11, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan, Turkiye agree to boost coop in diverse areas

Our Staff Reporter
February 11, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan and Turkiye on Monday agreed to further strengthen the bilateral cooperation in areas of the countering financing of terrorism, preventing the use of Internet for terrorist purposes and the prevention of radicalization. The understanding to this effect reached during the second round of Pakistan-Turkiye Counter Terrorism Consultations, held here. The Pakistani delegation was led by Director General for Counter Terrorism, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abdul Hameed, while the Turkish side was headed by Director General for Intelligence and Security, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkiye, Ambassador Kenan Yilmaz.

Both the sides reviewed the global and regional terrorism landscape and exchanged views on threats posed by terrorist entities in the region and beyond. They shared their best practices and reviewed the ongoing Pakistan-Turkiye cooperation in the field of counter-terrorism. It was highlighted that the international community needs to address the root causes of terrorism by resolving long protracted conflicts.

Karachi Commissioner reviews steps to curb profiteering

The two sides also vowed to continue the ongoing collaboration and mutual learning from each other’s experiences.

The next round of the consultations would take place in Ankara on mutually convenient dates.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1739166534.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025