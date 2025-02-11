Tuesday, February 11, 2025
PBIT chairman congratulates GO petroleum on bringing Aramco, Al-Baik to Pakistan
9:14 PM | February 11, 2025
The Chairman Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT), Mr. Muhammad Muntaha Ashraf, held a meeting with the Chief Executive Officer of GO Petroleum, Mr. Khalid Riaz, to congratulate him on GO Petroleum’s key role in bringing Saudi Arabia’s energy giant, Aramco, and the renowned fast-food chain, AlBaik, into the Pakistani market.

The meeting highlighted the strategic importance of these investments in strengthening Pakistan’s energy and food sectors while enhancing economic ties with Saudi Arabia.

PBIT remains committed to fostering foreign investment and supporting initiatives that drive economic growth. This strategic move aligns with Aramco’s global expansion plans and highlights Pakistan's growing importance in the regional energy sector.

Building on this momentum, in October 2024, Al-Baik Food System Company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GO Petroleum to explore the establishment and operation of AlBaik restaurants across Pakistan. Known for its signature broast chicken, AlBaik’s arrival has been eagerly anticipated by Pakistani consumers.

Chairman Muhammad Muntaha Ashraf congratulated CEO Khalid Riaz on these achievements, stating:

"The collaboration between GO Petroleum, Aramco, and AlBaik represents a significant milestone in strengthening Pakistan’s economic and cultural ties with Saudi Arabia. These initiatives not only enhance our energy sector but also diversify our food industry, offering new choices to Pakistani consumers."

He further emphasized PBIT’s commitment to facilitating such strategic partnerships, which are pivotal for investment and economic growth in Punjab and Pakistan.

