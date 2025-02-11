PHA takes special measures amid rain scarcity  

Rawalpindi - Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi Ahmed Hassan Ranjha has said that special measures are being taken to sustain plantations in parks and green belts of the city amid rain scarcity.

Following the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, tree plantation and the cultivation of flowering plants have begun in green belts. On the special directives of the Punjab government, efforts are also underway to clean parks and green areas, while seasonal flower cultivation has started with the arrival of spring.

The PHA plays a key role in the beautification of Rawalpindi and continues to provide quality recreational facilities. Due to the lack of winter rains, special attention is being given to maintaining greenery in parks. Tree plantation in parks is expected to be completed by the end of February. In the absence of rain, a water sprinkling mechanism is being implemented to sustain plant life in public parks.