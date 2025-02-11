Tuesday, February 11, 2025
PHC extends KP CM Gandapur's protective bail until March 5

Web Desk
10:22 AM | February 11, 2025
The Peshawar High Court has approved protective bail for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur until March 5.

The hearing was conducted by a bench comprising Justice Sahibzada Asadullah and Justice Salahuddin. While the petitioner's lawyer and the Advocate General were present, Gandapur himself did not attend.

The court emphasized that his personal appearance is mandatory by law. “We will adjourn the hearing, but the petitioner must appear in person for the protective bail request,” the court noted.

Following this, the court granted protective bail until March 5 and postponed further proceedings.

