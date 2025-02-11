PJA launches 7th training course on medico-legal and forensic concepts

LAHORE - The Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA) on Monday launched its seventh comprehensive training course on Understanding the Concepts of Medico-Legal & Autopsy and Arms & Ammunition. The program includes 32 participants comprising civil judges, senior civil judges, and additional district and sessions judges from across the province.

Addressing the participants, PJA Director General Justice (Retd.) Sardar Ahmad Naeem, emphasized the critical role of judges in applying the law meticulously to case facts, highlighting the significant impact their decisions have on people’s lives.

He underscored the importance of expert witnesses in cases requiring specialized knowledge, noting that while their opinions are based on scientific facts, they are not infallible. “Expert reports are not absolute truths. Witnesses can be impeached if they contradict themselves or if a contradictory statement from an authoritative source challenges their findings,” he stated.

Justice (Retd.) Sardar Ahmad Naeem expressed confidence that the training would enhance participants’ understanding of modern forensic evidence concepts. He reaffirmed the academy’s commitment to providing high-quality judicial training in line with the vision of the Lahore High Court chief justice, ensuring that judicial officers are equipped to make timely and well-founded decisions.