PM expresses grief, vows action against human trafficking

on Tuesday expressed profound sorrow and extended his heartfelt condolences over the tragic incident.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, he prayed for the elevation of the souls of the deceased and assured their grieving families of the government’s full support during this difficult time.

The prime minister has sought a detailed report from the relevant authorities and directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to expedite the identification process of the victims. He also emphasized the need to provide all necessary assistance to the affected individuals.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to combating human trafficking, PM Shehbaz Sharif vowed to take strict action against those involved, stating, “No leniency will be tolerated in this matter, and we are taking strong measures to combat human trafficking.”