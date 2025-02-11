PM’s aide urges global action on climate challenges

ISLAMABAD - Coordinator to the Prime Minister for Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam, highlighted the escalating climate challenges faced by developing countries, particularly members of the African Asian Rural Development Organization (AARDO). Addressing a training program on “Disaster Management and Climate Change Adaptation” on Monday, she emphasized that limited financial resources and inadequate infrastructure exacerbate the impact of climate change, urging immediate global cooperation and the adoption of sustainable climate solutions. Ms. Alam noted that climate change is a pressing global issue, particularly for AARDO countries, which face environmental threats undermining their natural resources and socio-economic stability. Pakistan and Bangladesh are vulnerable to flooding caused by glacial melt and changing monsoon patterns, while Kenya and Zambia suffer from severe droughts affecting agriculture and water availability. Malaysia and Oman face rising sea levels that endanger coastal communities and infrastructure. She also highlighted that water scarcity is a recurring challenge across many of these nations, with Jordan, Palestine, and Namibia among the most water-stressed countries globally. Additionally, soil degradation in Syria and Ghana is worsening food security risks. Developing nations are already dealing with rising temperatures, erratic rainfall, and extreme weather events such as droughts, floods, and cyclones, requiring urgent regional collaboration to manage disasters and adapt effectively. Speaking at the one-week training program, which began on January 9, organized by the Akhtar Hameed Khan National Centre for Rural Development (AHKNCRD) in collaboration with AARDO, Ms. Alam expressed hope that the training would equip participants with the knowledge and skills to implement effective disaster management and climate adaptation strategies. She stressed the importance of knowledge sharing, capacity building, and fostering innovative solutions for sustainable development among AARDO member nations. Ms. Alam commended NCRD for its commitment to rural development and poverty alleviation across AARDO member countries. She also underscored Pakistan’s increasing vulnerability to climate change and reiterated the importance of equipping stakeholders with the knowledge to address disaster management and climate adaptation challenges. The training program is being attended by participants from 13 AARDO member countries, including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Gambia, Ghana, Jordan, Kenya, Malaysia, Namibia, Oman, Palestine, Sri Lanka, Syria, and Zambia.