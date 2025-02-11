PM Shehbaz calls for Palestine resolution, outlines Pakistan’s economic plans

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that lasting and just peace can only be achieved by resolving the Palestine issue in line with UN resolutions.

Speaking at the Dubai World Government Summit, he praised the leadership of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for successfully hosting the event. He highlighted Gaza’s struggle in the aftermath of a devastating conflict, reaffirming that Jerusalem is the capital of an independent Palestine.

He stated that 50,000 Palestinians were martyred in the Gaza operation and stressed the inevitability of a Palestinian state on pre-1967 borders.

On economic progress, the Prime Minister called Dubai the economic hub of the future and highlighted "Uraan Pakistan" as a key initiative for development. He noted tax reductions to promote solar energy, a drop in inflation to 2.4 percent, and Pakistan’s commitment to renewable energy by 2030. He added that the policy rate now stands at 12 percent, and the country has faced numerous challenges over the past seven decades.

Shehbaz Sharif stressed the role of energy and infrastructure in economic transformation, highlighting ongoing nuclear, wind, water, and solar energy projects. He also mentioned plans to expand hydropower capacity by 13,000 MW.

With 70 percent of Pakistan’s population under 30, he described the country’s skilled workforce and strategic location as ideal for investment. He concluded by emphasizing Pakistan’s efforts to attract investment through the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).