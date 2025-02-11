PM Shehbaz, DP World CEO discuss investment, trade expansion in Dubai

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit in Dubai.

During the meeting, the prime minister appreciated DP World’s recent visit to Pakistan, which led to meaningful investment partnerships. He emphasized that such collaborations would further strengthen trade relations between Pakistan and the UAE.

PM Shehbaz lauded DP World’s investments in Pakistan, acknowledging its role in enhancing trade and logistics infrastructure. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the swift completion of projects under the Inter-Governmental Agreements (IGAs) signed with DP World. He also highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to streamline investment processes, promote transparency, and improve the overall business environment through the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), making the country an attractive destination for global investors.

The prime minister praised DP World’s vision and business strategy, which align with Pakistan’s economic ambitions. He pointed out that Pakistan’s strategic location offers DP World a significant opportunity to expand its operations and replicate successful projects like the Jebel Ali Port.

In response, DP World Chairman Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem thanked the Government of Pakistan for its continuous support in fostering mutual cooperation. He reiterated his commitment to ensuring the timely completion of DP World’s projects in Pakistan and exploring new avenues for collaboration.

The DP World chairman also informed PM Shehbaz that a dedicated exhibition hall has been allocated in the UAE to promote Pakistani products. This initiative aims to enhance the visibility and market access of Pakistani goods in the Emirati market. The prime minister welcomed this step, recognizing its potential to boost Pakistan’s exports.