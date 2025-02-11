Tuesday, February 11, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PM Shehbaz emphasizes women's role in science and technology

PM Shehbaz emphasizes women's role in science and technology
Web Desk
10:55 AM | February 11, 2025
National

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has stressed the importance of equal participation of men and women in scientific research and technological advancement for economic growth and societal well-being.

In his message on the International Day for Women and Girls in Science, he highlighted the remarkable contributions of women in shaping the world through scientific discovery, innovation, and leadership.

The prime minister reiterated the government's commitment to empowering women in science and technology, emphasizing skill development programs, support for women-led start-ups, and enhanced access to research funding and initiatives.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1739166534.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025