PM Shehbaz emphasizes women's role in science and technology

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has stressed the importance of equal participation of men and women in scientific research and technological advancement for economic growth and societal well-being.

In his message on the International Day for Women and Girls in Science, he highlighted the remarkable contributions of women in shaping the world through scientific discovery, innovation, and leadership.

The prime minister reiterated the government's commitment to empowering women in science and technology, emphasizing skill development programs, support for women-led start-ups, and enhanced access to research funding and initiatives.