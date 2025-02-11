Tuesday, February 11, 2025
PM Shehbaz to represent Pakistan at World Governments Summit in UAE

Web Desk
12:33 PM | February 11, 2025
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will have a busy schedule in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday as he represents Pakistan at the World Governments Summit in Dubai.

During his visit, the prime minister will engage in high-level interactions with UAE Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, as well as the President of Sri Lanka and the Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia.

He is also set to meet UAE-based investors to discuss economic and investment opportunities. The summit provides a key platform for global leaders to share insights on governance, development, and innovation.

