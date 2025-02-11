Tuesday, February 11, 2025
PM visits Edge of Government exhibition in Dubai

PM visits Edge of Government exhibition in Dubai
7:57 PM | February 11, 2025
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday visited the Edge of Government exhibition on the sidelines of World Governments Summit in Dubai.

On the occasion, the prime minister was briefed at the exhibition, based on global examples of improved governance and initiatives in various departments of governments.

The prime minister also met with the experts, providing modern solutions to the challenges in various sectors.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi also accompanied PM Shehbaz Sharif.

