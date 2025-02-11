Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Police apprehend two suspects, seize 11kg hashish

Staff Reporter
February 11, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

DG KHAN  -  In a significant crackdown against narcotics and illegal weapons, police, acting on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister’s “Drug-Free Punjab” vision, carried out a successful operation in the jurisdiction of Shah Sadar Deen police station. During the operation, police recovered 11 kilograms of hashish and arrested two suspects involved in drug trafficking. Additionally, police also seized one Kalashnikov and two pistols in an anti-illegal arms operation. Cases were registered against the accused and further legal action launched. DPO DG Khan, Syed Ali, appreciated the police team for their successful operation. He reiterated that eliminating drugs and illegal weapons was a top priority.

Staff Reporter

