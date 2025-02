RAWALPINDI - The Waris Khan Police on Monday arrested a suspect wanted in an attempted murder case.

According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused, Asad Bashir, had shot and injured Adnan over a dispute last month. A case was registered at the Waris Khan Police Station, but the suspect had been on the run since the incident. Police managed to apprehend the accused on Monday and further legal proceedings are underway.