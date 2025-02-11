Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Police arrest suspected outlaw in injured condition

NEWS WIRE
February 11, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  The Hyderabad police arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition after an exchange of fire. The police spokesman informed here on Monday that Station House officer Rahooki Police station Inspector Qurban Ali Aaqlani acting on a tip-off conducted an action  in  near Bheendo Mori in the limits of Rahooki Police station and arrested a outlaw after  exchange of fire in between street Criminals and police party. The accused has been identified as  Ghulam Shabbir while his accomplice managed to escape. Police also recovered a snatched Motorcycle, Cash and pistol from his possession and registered a case against the arrested and escaped suspect.

