PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 1,055 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 1,055.03 points, a positive change of 0.96 percent, closing at 111,377.97 points as compared to 110,322.94 points on the last trading day. A total of 415,160,931 shares were traded during the day as compared to 299,678,289 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs23.947 billion against Rs15.624 billion on the last trading day. As many as 429 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 198 of them recorded gains and 172 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 59 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Bank of Punjab with 55,937,922 shares at Rs10.28 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 34,117,748 shares at Rs1.53 per share and Cnergyico PK with 31,378,841 shares at Rs7.53 per share. Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs787.49 per share closing at Rs23,232.28, whereas runner-up was Ghandhara Industries Limited with Rs57.88 rise in its share price to close at Rs636.70.