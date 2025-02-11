PTI denied registration certificate despite intra-party polls: Barrister Gohar

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar stated on Tuesday that despite holding free and fair intra-party elections, the party has not been issued a registration certificate.

Speaking to the media after a hearing at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), he highlighted that the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and two ECP members have completed their constitutional terms. He emphasized that the prime minister should have consulted the Leader of the Opposition for appointing a new CEC.

Gohar added that PTI would submit its nominations once the relevant parliamentary committee is formed. Meanwhile, government and opposition consultations on appointing a new CEC and ECP members are underway.

The tenure of CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja and two ECP members ended on January 26. Earlier, Barrister Gohar, Akbar S. Babar, and others attended the ECP hearing regarding PTI’s intra-party elections.

During the session, PTI requested time to present arguments, while the CEC advised them to collect petitioners' submitted documents. The commission adjourned the hearing until March 4.