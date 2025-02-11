Tuesday, February 11, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PTI denied registration certificate despite intra-party polls: Barrister Gohar

PTI denied registration certificate despite intra-party polls: Barrister Gohar
Web Desk
1:57 PM | February 11, 2025
National

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar stated on Tuesday that despite holding free and fair intra-party elections, the party has not been issued a registration certificate.

Speaking to the media after a hearing at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), he highlighted that the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and two ECP members have completed their constitutional terms. He emphasized that the prime minister should have consulted the Leader of the Opposition for appointing a new CEC.

Gohar added that PTI would submit its nominations once the relevant parliamentary committee is formed. Meanwhile, government and opposition consultations on appointing a new CEC and ECP members are underway.

The tenure of CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja and two ECP members ended on January 26. Earlier, Barrister Gohar, Akbar S. Babar, and others attended the ECP hearing regarding PTI’s intra-party elections.

During the session, PTI requested time to present arguments, while the CEC advised them to collect petitioners' submitted documents. The commission adjourned the hearing until March 4.

AIOU launches 15-day training workshop for authors

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1739262403.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025