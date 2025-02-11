PTI MNAs disrupt NA session by creating rumpus

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Monday’s National Assembly proceedings created rumpus by raising anti-government slogans.

The lawmakers of PTI, holding placards inscribed with slogans ‘Release Imran Khan’, ‘Form judicial commission on May 9’, demanded immediate release of their imprisoned leader Imran Khan.

The chair, during the protest of opposition members, conveyed them that the floor will not be given on a point of order during the question-hour. A PTI’s member also made a failed attempt to disrupt the proceedings by pointing out lack of required quorum in the house. More than the required strength was present in the house to run the proceedings as per the rules. The opposition members, in reaction, chanting slogans left the proceedings and walkout out in protest. Meanwhile, a PPP MNA Sharmila Farooqui demanded of the government to convene meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) to discuss issue of Cholistan Canal Project.

She pointed out there has been no meeting of CCI for the last eleven months which itself was also a violation of Article -154 of the Constitution.

“Our production also suffers because of the opening Chashma Jhelum Canal”, she said alleging that IRSA member from Sindh was also forced to give water availability report on behalf of the province. Mian Khan Bugti of PML-N, on a point of order, appreciated the security forces, deputy commissioner and civil administration for immediate recovery of two women who were abducted from Khazdar district of Balochistan. The Government also laid the Income Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 (Ordinance No. X of 2024), as required by clause (2) of Article 89 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Meanwhile, the business advisory committee of the National Assembly which met with Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in chair decided that the 13th session of the House would continue till February 18. It was decided to give importance to the Question Hour and legislative business related to the public interest.