Punjab Forensic Science Training Center to be established in Lahore

LAHORE - The Punjab government has decided to establish the Punjab Forensic Science Training Center (PFSTC) in Lahore. The Forensic Science Training Center will be named after the first DG of the Forensic Science Authority, Dr. Ashraf Tahir. According to official sources, Pakistan’s first forensic training center will be established with the Forensic Science Authority. The Punjab government has approved the Forensic Science Training Center. The sources further informed APP that forensic science will be taught in Pakistan’s first forensic science training center. Scientists, trained in the forensic training center, will be able to work in other provinces of Pakistan. Forensic science laboratories will be established in provinces across the country, including Punjab. It is worth mentioning here that the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) Training Laboratory in Lahore, is a training center that provides scientific training for law enforcement, scientists, and other stakeholders. Now the laboratory aims to improve the accuracy of forensic evidence and justice system. Furthermore, the agency has got expertise in DNA (Deoxyribonucleic Acid) that can be obtained from biological specimens left at crime scenes such as murder, aggravated battery, sexual assault, hit and run, burglary, etc.

The biological specimens most often encountered include blood evidence, seminal fluid, or saliva. In serology, these body fluids are identified and, if needed, the biological material is then further tested utilizing DNA analysis (STR or short tandem repeat analysis).