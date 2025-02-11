Punjab govt announces major reshuffle in police

LAHORE - The Punjab government has reshuffled several senior police officers across the province. According to the official notification Capt. (Retd) Syed Hammad Abid, DIG Technical Procurement, Punjab, who was on ex-Pakistan leave, has been transferred and directed to report to the (S&GAD) for further orders. Kamran Adil, previously awaiting posting, has been appointed as DIG Technical Procurement, Punjab, replacing Syed Hammad Abid. Zulfiqar Hameed, Additional Inspector General (AIG) of Police, Special Branch, Punjab, has been relieved of his duties to assume the role of Provincial Police Officer (PPO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Abdul Kareem, formerly serving as Additional IG, Punjab Highway Patrol, Lahore, has been transferred and posted as AIG Special Branch, Punjab. Zeeshan Asghar, DIG Headquarters, CPO Punjab, has been posted as Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad against a vacant post. Muhammad Abid Khan, who was awaiting posting, has been appointed as DIG Headquarters, CPO Punjab. Shahbazada Bilal Omer, AIG Development, CPO Punjab, has been transferred and posted as City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad. In another series of transfers, Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf, formerly SSP Administration, CTD Punjab, Lahore, has been appointed as DPO Sargodha, replacing Dr. Assad Ejaz Malhi. Dr. Assad Ejaz Malhi, who was serving as DPO Sargodha, has been transferred to the position of AIG Administration & Security, CPO Punjab, Lahore. Atif Nazir, previously SSP Administration, Lahore, has been posted as DPO Hafizabad, taking over from Faisal Gulzar. Faisal Gulzar, who was serving as DPO Hafizabad, has been reassigned as SP Investigation, CTD Headquarters, Punjab.