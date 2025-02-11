Race Course Police arrest drug peddler with 10 kg charas

RAWALPINDI - The Race Course Police on Monday arrested a drug peddler and seized a large quantity of narcotics.

According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused, Aurangzeb alias Hassan Commando, was caught with a bag containing 10 kilograms of charas. The consignment was intended for distribution across the city, including educational institutions.

The spokesman added that Hassan Commando was also involved in multiple robbery cases registered at various police stations.

City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani commended the Race Course Police for apprehending the suspect and preventing the spread of drugs.

Meanwhile, Chauntra Police arrested Usama with 1.25 kg of charas, Ratta Amral Police nabbed Amanullah with 560 grams of charas, and Civil Lines Police seized 10 litres of liquor from accused Khalid.