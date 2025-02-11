Tuesday, February 11, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Rawalpindi police seize 2000 kites, arrest seller

Monitoring Report
February 11, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi District Police, on the directives of the City Police Officer, are making efforts to control kite flying and have arrested a kite seller with over 2,000 kites and 40 kite-flying string rolls, a police spokesman said on Monday. Waris Khan police arrested the suspect, identified as Muhammad Safian, and recovered the kites and string rolls from his possession. A case has been registered against him, and further investigation is underway.  

Superintendent of Police, Rawal, has directed police teams to intensify operations against kite sellers and flyers.

Tags:

Monitoring Report

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1739166534.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025