Rawalpindi police seize 2000 kites, arrest seller

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi District Police, on the directives of the City Police Officer, are making efforts to control kite flying and have arrested a kite seller with over 2,000 kites and 40 kite-flying string rolls, a police spokesman said on Monday. Waris Khan police arrested the suspect, identified as Muhammad Safian, and recovered the kites and string rolls from his possession. A case has been registered against him, and further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal, has directed police teams to intensify operations against kite sellers and flyers.