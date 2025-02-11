Romania’s outgoing president quits to pre-empt impeachment bid before election re-run

BUCHAREST - Romania’s outgoing centrist president Klaus Iohannis resigned on Monday to pre-empt an impeachment bid by opposition parties in parliament, with voters highly polarized and the far-right graining ground ahead of a repeat presidential election in May.

The European Union and NATO member state, which borders Ukraine, was plunged into institutional chaos last year when little-known far-right NATO critic Calin Georgescu won the first round of a presidential election.

“To spare Romania and its citizens from this crisis, I am resigning from the office of President of Romania. I will leave office the day after tomorrow, 12 February,” Iohannis said in a statement on Monday.

In office since 2014, Iohannis has already served a maximum of two five-year terms. However, his presidency was extended after the Constitutional Court in December cancelled the results of the presidential race in which controversial ultranationalist Calin Georgescu unexpectedly won the first round.

Georgescu’s win was marred by allegations of Russian interference and electoral violations after it emerged that an online sleeper network had artificially propped up his social media reach in the run-up to the vote.

The country’s parliament was expected to discuss and vote on a third request to suspend Iohannis from office on Tuesday. Two earlier requests, put forward by opposition parties, were rejected for procedural reasons.

This time, a group of ultranationalist parties — the Party of Young People (POT), the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), and SOS, joined by MPs of the Save Romania Union (USR) — managed to gather enough signatures to put forward the motion.

Iohannis called the move to suspend him “useless” and pointed out he was set to leave office in a few months.

“It is an unfounded move because I have never violated the constitution,” he said of the motion to impeach him. He argued his impeachment would plunge the country into political chaos and obstruct discussions on rescheduling the presidential elections.

Far-right AUR party leader George Simion welcomed Iohannis’s resignation. “It’s your (the people’s) victory! Now it’s time to get back round 2,” Simion posted on Facebook.

Last month, tens of thousands of Romanians took to the streets in several protests called by the far-right to protest the vote cancellation, with some demanding for Iohannis to resign. The far right gained an unprecedented third of the votes in the December parliamentary elections

Senate president and liberal leader, Ilie Bolojan, is expected to replace Iohannis. The decision -- rare in the EU -- plunged the eastern European country bordering war-torn Ukraine into crisis, with Georgescu denouncing the annulment as a “formalised coup d’etat”. A fresh first round of presidential elections will take place on May 4, with a second on ay 18 if no first-round candidate wins more than 50 percent of the vote.

Iohannis, 65, has been Romania’s president since 2014 navigating several political crises in the past.