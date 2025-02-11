Saif vows to resist attempts to undermine freedom of judiciary

Peshawar - Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information & Public Relations, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, has said that the intention behind creating controversy over the seniority of judges is to undermine the independence of the judiciary, adding that the ‘fake’ government at the federal level has paved the way for interference in judicial matters through the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

Barrister Saif said that the purpose of the 26th Constitutional Amendment and the amendment to the PECA Act was to provide protection to the fake government. He said that if these ‘black’ laws were not abolished, the country would be plunged into devastation. He expressed solidarity with the ongoing struggle of lawyers and journalists against these black laws, vowing to resist any attempts to undermine the freedom of the judiciary and the press.

He further said that the fake government was playing with the country’s constitution and laws to maintain its power, adding that damaging the judiciary and the press is equivalent to harming the entire country. He said the fake government was doing all this to protect its stolen mandate. Barrister Saif alleged that the federal government had broken records of fascism in the country, promoting lawlessness, which would have severe consequences for the entire nation.

He stated that it was the fake government’s misconception that these black laws and dirty tactics would save their power. He said that despite all their efforts, the demise of the fake government was inevitable.