Salary of MNAs and the Common Man

February 11, 2025
A few days ago, the joint demand by government representatives and the opposition to increase salaries in the National Assembly of Pakistan, along with the speaker’s approval, has opened a new Pandora’s box. Under this revision, MNAs will receive approximately 519,000 rupees. Meanwhile, the common man continues to face severe hardships, entrenched in the ongoing inflation crisis and soaring prices of essential commodities, petrol, and gas.

This stark contrast in priorities is a betrayal of the people’s trust and a contradiction to the state’s welfare responsibilities. While pensions and leave encashment for government employees are being slashed, the same government argues that financial constraints necessitate downsizing institutions and cutting salaries. This justification now appears to be nothing more than an excuse.

It is imperative for the government to prioritise addressing inflation, unemployment, and economic disparity instead of furthering the divide between the privileged and the struggling. Our leadership must focus all their efforts on tackling these pressing issues to steer Pakistan out of its current economic quagmire. Only through genuine commitment to the nation’s welfare can we hope to move towards financial stability, social justice, and access to basic necessities for all.

IMRAN KHAN,

Khushab.

