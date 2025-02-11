Shaza Fatima urges ethical AI governance at LEAP 2025

ISLAMABAD - State Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja stressed the need for ethical AI governance, data security, and digital inclusivity at the DCO Ministerial Panel at LEAP 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. LEAP 2025, taking place from February 9 to 12, has brought together Pakistani and Saudi business leaders, government officials, and technology experts. The panel, titled “Shaping the Future of Ethical AI: Multilateral Perspectives on Governance and Risk Management,” was hosted by Deemah Al Yahya, Secretary General of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), and featured global leaders discussing responsible AI implementation. Shaza Fatima highlighted AI’s transformative impact, urging multilateral cooperation and strong regulatory frameworks to ensure AI benefits all segments of society. She emphasized data privacy, security, and fairness in AI systems, calling for global collaboration to establish responsible AI governance models that prevent discrimination and ensure equal digital access. She also underscored the need to bridge the digital divide, particularly in developing nations, by promoting inclusive policies and capacity-building initiatives.

She advocated for AI as a tool for social empowerment, ensuring its benefits extend beyond economic growth to create a more equitable digital future.

Addressing sustainability, she called for environmentally responsible AI development to minimize its carbon footprint. She reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to transparency and accountability in digital platforms, advocating for a global governance framework that ensures ethical AI deployment while fostering innovation.

The minister reiterated Pakistan’s dedication to developing a comprehensive AI policy that balances technological advancement with ethical considerations. She emphasized the country’s aim to leverage AI for enhanced public services, economic growth, and a sustainable digital ecosystem, calling for strengthened international cooperation to shape an inclusive and accountable AI-powered future.