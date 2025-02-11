SLA announce to celebrate 14th February as the day of love for Sindhi language

HYDERABAD - Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) in collaboration with Sindhi Adabi Sangat SAGA, Teachers organizations and Arts Councils has announced to celebrate 14th February 2025 as the day of love for Sindhi language in the context of ongoing Sindhi language national language’ awareness campaign. The Spokesman of SLA Saleem Jarwar informed here on Monday that Sindhi speaking people living in Sindh and abroad and lovers of Sindhi language have been requested to teach and study Sindhi to their children. During the second week of Sindhi National Language Awareness Campaign, the Sindhi Language Authority has requested the people of Sindh to write a letter to the Sindh Chief Minister, Governor and Speaker of the Sindh Assembly and submit the online petition issued by the organization so that Sindhi language can be made mandatory along with Urdu and English in Sindh. SLA in its online petition has demanded of the Sindh Government for the promotion of Sindhi language mentioning that Sindhi is one of the oldest and richest languages of the world, which is connected with the cultural and historical heritage of Sindh. Although the Sindhi language is the official language in Sindhi Province, its use is decreasing at the official and business level. The preservation of the language on the day of their arrival, their presence in government affairs, trade, education, and public places is now the most important requirement of the time. In this regard SLA appeals to the Sindh government to immediately implement the following measures for the protection and promotion of the Sindhi language.