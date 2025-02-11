Sports Week gets underway at PCP

Peshawar - The Sports Week at the Paraplegic Center Peshawar (PCP) has commenced with vibrant celebrations and exciting sports competitions.

The Chief Executive, Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas, inaugurated the grand sports gala by cutting the ribbon on Monday morning.

The gala is witnessing enthusiastic participation from college students, the center’s staff, inpatients, caregivers, and wheelchair athletes from different regions, including Skardu, Azad Kashmir, Quetta (Balochistan), and other remote areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In his inaugural speech, Dr Ilyas reiterated that promoting healthy and positive activities at CPMR aligns with its motto: “The patient is our boss.” He highlighted that the active participation of patients and wheelchair athletes in Sports Week symbolizes determination and resilience, strengthening their journey toward rehabilitation.

A total of 35 teams and individual athletes are participating in the competitions. On the first day, events such as tug-of-war, wheelchair volleyball, caregivers’ race, and wheelchair race were successfully concluded, with other competitions continuing throughout the week. In the tug-of-war, the Attendants Team emerged victorious, with Security Zalmi securing the runner-up position.

In the wheelchair race, Daud Khan claimed first place, while Abdullah secured second position. Similarly, in the caregivers’ race, Naveed won first place, and Huzaifa Malik was the runner-up. In wheelchair volleyball, Friends of Paraplegics took the top position, while CPMR College secured second place.

To ensure the successful organization of the Sports Gala, 18 coordinators have been appointed under the supervision of Chief Organizer Hafeezullah. The event is being jointly organized by the Paraplegic Centre Peshawar (PCP), the College of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation (CPMR), and Friends of Paraplegics (FoP). The primary objective of the Sports Week is to support and encourage the physical and psychological rehabilitation of patients.