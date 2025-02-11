Tuesday, February 11, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Sports Week gets underway at PCP

OUR STAFF REPORT
February 11, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  The Sports Week at the Paraplegic Center Peshawar (PCP) has commenced with vibrant celebrations and exciting sports competitions.

The Chief Executive, Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas, inaugurated the grand sports gala by cutting the ribbon on Monday morning.

The gala is witnessing enthusiastic participation from college students, the center’s staff, inpatients, caregivers, and wheelchair athletes from different regions, including Skardu, Azad Kashmir, Quetta (Balochistan), and other remote areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In his inaugural speech, Dr Ilyas reiterated that promoting healthy and positive activities at CPMR aligns with its motto: “The patient is our boss.” He highlighted that the active participation of patients and wheelchair athletes in Sports Week symbolizes determination and resilience, strengthening their journey toward rehabilitation.

AIOU launches 15-day training workshop for authors

A total of 35 teams and individual athletes are participating in the competitions. On the first day, events such as tug-of-war, wheelchair volleyball, caregivers’ race, and wheelchair race were successfully concluded, with other competitions continuing throughout the week. In the tug-of-war, the Attendants Team emerged victorious, with Security Zalmi securing the runner-up position.

In the wheelchair race, Daud Khan claimed first place, while Abdullah secured second position. Similarly, in the caregivers’ race, Naveed won first place, and Huzaifa Malik was the runner-up. In wheelchair volleyball, Friends of Paraplegics took the top position, while CPMR College secured second place.

To ensure the successful organization of the Sports Gala, 18 coordinators have been appointed under the supervision of Chief Organizer Hafeezullah. The event is being jointly organized by the Paraplegic Centre Peshawar (PCP), the College of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation (CPMR), and Friends of Paraplegics (FoP). The primary objective of the Sports Week is to support and encourage the physical and psychological rehabilitation of patients.

Crackdown launched against wall chalking in Islamabad

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1739262403.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025