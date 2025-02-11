Tuesday, February 11, 2025
SU to host literary & educational book fair

February 11, 2025
HYDERABAD  -  In an effort to promote reading habits and strengthen academic engagement, the Institute of Sindhology and Allama I.I. Qazi Library at the University of Sindh, Jamshoro, has announced a three-day literary and educational book fair from February 26 to 28, 2025.

According to a statement issued by the university spokesperson, the book fair aims to inspire students, teachers, and the general public to develop a love for reading, gain access to books on various subjects, and encourage literary and academic discussions.

Renowned authors, scholars, and publishers will participate in the event, where newly published books will be launched.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to interact with writers and scholars in intellectual discussions, further strengthening the literary and educational environment of the university.

The Director of the Institute of Sindhology, Ghulam Murtaza Siyal, emphasized that a strong reading culture is the foundation of intellectual excellence, and this book fair will help students adopt reading habits and critical thinking.

AIOU launches 15-day training workshop for authors

Meanwhile, the Acting Vice-Chancellor of Sindh University, Prof Dr Khalil-ur-Rehman Khambati, welcomed the initiative, stating that students, researchers, and book enthusiasts should take advantage of this unique opportunity to deepen their connection with knowledge and literature.

