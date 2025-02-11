Sultan wins Mr. Rawalpindi Bodybuilding C’ship

RAWALPINDI - Mohammad Sultan claimed the title of Mr. Rawalpindi 2025 in a bodybuilding competition held at a local hall in Saddar Cantt. The event, organized by Young Bodybuilders Association (YBA), saw the participation of 70 athletes from across the city, competing in both senior and junior categories. According to YBA President Sheikh Akram, VP Siddique Sheikh, and Secretary Asad Ali Bobby, the top position holders from this championship will now advance to the Mr. Punjab and Prime Minister’s Mr. Pakistan competitions, set to take place in Lahore.In other categories, Jahanzeb Khan emerged winner in Rawalpindi Zone Men’s Physique, Salar Ali Lashari Master Rawalpindi, Hussain Shah senior category. The grand event was graced by MPA Malik Iftikhar as the chief guest, alongside President of Small Chamber Sardar Saqib, SVP Dost Jan, VP Asif Iqbal, Sheikh Abrar, M Mahfouz, Asimullah Qureshi, and RIPJA President Sajjad Haider.At the prize distribution ceremony, chief guest, along with Sheikh Siddique, awarded cash prizes and certificates to the winners.