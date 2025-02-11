Peshawar - On the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Advisor Ihtesham Ali, the supply of emergency medicines to Upper Kurram continues. On Monday, 500 kilograms of emergency medicines were transported to Parachinar via the government’s MI-17 helicopter, according to a handout.

The medicines were officially handed over to the Medical Superintendent of Parachinar, including essential emergency supplies and various antibiotics.

The Health Advisor revealed that these medical supplies were generously donated by various NGOs and charitable organizations. Expressing disappointment, he pointed out that the federal government has neither provided any medicines nor allocated funds to address the ongoing crisis in Kurram district.

Similarly, following the directive of Health Advisor Ihtesham Ali, the Lady Health Workers (LHW) Programme will distribute zinc tablets and low-osmolality oral rehydration salts (ORS) across all districts of the province this year for the treatment of childhood diarrhoea.

In his statement, the Health Advisor emphasized that this intervention will significantly reduce the rising prevalence of the disease among children under five.

Dr Khizar Hayat, Director of MCH; Pirzada Asad, Deputy Director of the LHW Program; and Darya Khan, Provincial Coordinator for Nutrition International, signed the agreement for the distribution of zinc and ORS at the Directorate of Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the Pakistan Demographic and Health Survey (PDHS), approximately 21% of children under five in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa suffer from diarrhoea. To address this pressing health issue, the Directorate of Maternal and Child Health (MCH) and the Lady Health Worker Program, in collaboration with Nutrition International, are launching a large-scale intervention to combat diarrhoea in children.

Nutrition International has donated zinc dispersible strips and low-osmolality oral rehydration solution (LO-ORS) to the Health Department for distribution across the province.

The combined use of zinc and low-osmolality ORS is a well-established and WHO-recommended approach to managing childhood diarrhea. It not only helps treat dehydration but also reduces the severity and duration of diarrhea while preventing future episodes. Zinc plays a crucial role in boosting the immune system and ensuring long-term health benefits for children.

This initiative reflects a targeted, evidence-based effort to reduce child mortality and morbidity due to diarrhoea in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ensuring that children receive essential care to recover and thrive.