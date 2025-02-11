Three cargo vehicles torched in Karachi

Unknown miscreants set fire to three cargo vehicles in different areas of the city on Tuesday morning, police reported.

The first incident occurred in Landhi, where a truck carrying sugar bags was torched. A second truck, loaded with cement sheets, was set on fire in Awami Colony, Korangi. Later in the morning, a container with cargo was also burned near the Al-Karam area.

According to police, a group of unidentified individuals carried out the arson attacks in a similar fashion, setting the vehicles on fire before escaping. No casualties were reported in any of the incidents.

Authorities have announced a search operation to apprehend those responsible. Efforts to control the fire in the Al-Karam incident were ongoing at the time of reporting.