Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Three cargo vehicles torched in Karachi

Web Desk
10:58 AM | February 11, 2025
National

Unknown miscreants set fire to three cargo vehicles in different areas of the city on Tuesday morning, police reported.

The first incident occurred in Landhi, where a truck carrying sugar bags was torched. A second truck, loaded with cement sheets, was set on fire in Awami Colony, Korangi. Later in the morning, a container with cargo was also burned near the Al-Karam area.

According to police, a group of unidentified individuals carried out the arson attacks in a similar fashion, setting the vehicles on fire before escaping. No casualties were reported in any of the incidents.

Authorities have announced a search operation to apprehend those responsible. Efforts to control the fire in the Al-Karam incident were ongoing at the time of reporting.

