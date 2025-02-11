Three killed, 11 injured in Faisalabad road accident

FAISALABAD - Three passengers were killed while 11 others including, children, sustained multiple injuries in an accident in the area of Satiana police station.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Monday that a speeding passenger van coming from Mian Channu to Jaranwala turned turtle while overtaking a tractor trailer near Decent Restaurant Satiana Bungalow.

As a result, three passengers, including Qasim Tufail, 50, Akbar Amanat, 35, and Fatima Arshad, 40, died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted 11 others to hospitals.

The injured were identified as Abdullah Khadam, Razia Ashraf , Talib Tufail , Faiza Zia , Abdul Sattar , Farzana Adeeb , Junaid Arshad , Nasira Zahid , her son Shehram Zahid , Sana Ullah and Zohaib Arshad. The police took the bodies into custody while further investigation was under progress, the spokesman added.

Youth found dead, three injured near tehsil court

Dead body of a missing youth was recovered from a nullah near 240 Mor in the limits of Jarranwala city police on Monday.

The youth identified as Munir Ahmed resident of Islampura was missing from home for 8-days. Police have shifted the corpse to the THQ Hospital and started legal action.

Separately, two persons were shot at and injured by rivals outside tehsil Kutchehry in Samundri.

According to police, two handcuffed persons - Abbad and Abdullah - were being brought for appearing before the court when their rivals - Ashfaq, Ramzan and Ghulam Nabi - opened fire on them. As a result, they suffered bullet injuries and were rushed to Civil Hospital. The police arrested all the three accused and started legal proceedings against them.