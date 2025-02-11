Tributes paid to Amjad Islam Amjad 

ISLAMABAD - The second death anniversary of renowned poet, playwright, and literary icon Amjad Islam Amjad was observed on Monday. He was born on August 4, 1944, in Lahore, was a prolific poet and playwright who made significant contributions to Urdu literature. Over his memorable career, he authored more than 40 books, leaving an indelible mark on the fields of drama and poetry. He was a towering figure in Pakistani literature, known for his thought-provoking poetry, compelling dramas, and insightful literary critiques. His works, including acclaimed TV serials like Waris and numerous poetry collections, continue to inspire generations. In recognition of his literary excellence, he was honoured with several prestigious awards, including the Pride of Performance and Sitara-e-Imtiaz. Amjad Islam Amjad passed away on February 10, 2023.