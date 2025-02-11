Tuesday, February 11, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Tributes paid to Amjad Islam Amjad 

2nd death anniversary

Tributes paid to Amjad Islam Amjad 
NEWS WIRE
February 11, 2025
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

ISLAMABAD  -  The second death anniversary of renowned poet, playwright, and literary icon Amjad Islam Amjad was observed on Monday. He was born on August 4, 1944, in Lahore, was a prolific poet and playwright who made significant contributions to Urdu literature.  Over his memorable career, he authored more than 40 books, leaving an indelible mark on the fields of drama and poetry.  He was a towering figure in Pakistani literature, known for his thought-provoking poetry, compelling dramas, and insightful literary critiques.  His works, including acclaimed TV serials like Waris and numerous poetry collections, continue to inspire generations.  In recognition of his literary excellence, he was honoured with several prestigious awards, including the Pride of Performance and Sitara-e-Imtiaz. Amjad Islam Amjad passed away on February 10, 2023.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1739166534.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025